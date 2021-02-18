Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Up 9.1%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.12. 1,039,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 836,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Newpark Resources by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

