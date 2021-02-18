Nexity Financial (OTCMKTS:NXTYQ) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Financial Review

Nexity Financial (OTCMKTS:NXTYQ) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexity Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexity Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.38%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Nexity Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexity Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexity Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $817.50 million 4.69 $289.54 million $1.73 13.43

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Nexity Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Nexity Financial has a beta of 5.77, meaning that its stock price is 477% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexity Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexity Financial N/A N/A N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 26.02% 12.05% 1.88%

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Nexity Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexity Financial Company Profile

Nexity Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial banking services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. On July 21, 2011, the voluntary petition of Nexity Financial Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 22, 2010.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

