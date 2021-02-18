Nexo Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $20.21 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00062509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.01 or 0.00888110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.79 or 0.04988369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00017715 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.