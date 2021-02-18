NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3413 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

