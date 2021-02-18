Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,354 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $353,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.