NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.0764 on Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $475,941.98 and approximately $27,923.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,979.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $697.06 or 0.01341024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00464405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00035367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003562 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange.

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.