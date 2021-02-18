Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $726.40

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 726.40 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 125096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £582.29 million and a PE ratio of -251.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 608.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 503.34.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

