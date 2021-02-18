NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 859.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $168.30 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.40.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

