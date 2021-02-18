NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 191.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

NYCB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

