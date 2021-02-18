NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 176 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 143,353 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $214.85 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.78 and a 200 day moving average of $240.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.