NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 144 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $319.07 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $324.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.80 and its 200 day moving average is $279.85.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.