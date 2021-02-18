NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,668 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

