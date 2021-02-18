NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,264 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,120 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The Progressive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

