NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 330.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,005 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,107.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 82,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,425 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.88. 94,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

