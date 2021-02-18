NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.29. 132,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. The stock has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.