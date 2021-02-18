Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in January

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 693,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nippon Paint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NPCPF opened at $101.50 on Thursday. Nippon Paint has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

