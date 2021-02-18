Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 27,043 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $179.74 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 146.13, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.