Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of -738.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $157.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

