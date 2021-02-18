Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 196,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 359,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 121,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.