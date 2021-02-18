Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.28 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 86.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

Pool stock opened at $330.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.72. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

