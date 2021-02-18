Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 114 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Booking by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Booking by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,233.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,934.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

