Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

