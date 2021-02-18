Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

