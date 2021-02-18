nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. nLIGHT updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LASR stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

