Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Short Interest Update

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 14th total of 713,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBLX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

