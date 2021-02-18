Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 81,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 357,243 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.