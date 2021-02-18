Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.17

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1671240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 8.85.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, chromium, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal properties include the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 72,000 hectares located in Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario; and Holdsworth property comprising 19 contiguous patented mining claims covering an area of 304 hectares situated to the northeast of Wawa, Ontario.

