Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.