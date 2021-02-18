Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.61-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,706. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

