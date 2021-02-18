North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 536,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $370.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.