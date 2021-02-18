Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.61

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.61 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.74). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 695 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £95.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Northern 2 VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Northern 2 VCT’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

About Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV)

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

