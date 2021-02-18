NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NLOK opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

