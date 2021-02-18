Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $76-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.9 million.

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,487. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.