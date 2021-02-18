Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $397.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $334.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.81.

Novavax stock opened at $273.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock worth $2,953,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

