NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 27,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,988. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

