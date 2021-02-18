NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $76.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $88.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

