NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

