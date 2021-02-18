NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000.

UTF opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

