Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $5,334,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUAN stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

