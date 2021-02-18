NuBits (USNBT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.07 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuBits has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $481.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000717 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.30 or 0.00442396 BTC.

About NuBits

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.