Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $97,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.