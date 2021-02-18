Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Short Interest Up 34.3% in January

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

