Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Oak Street Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.65. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $20,458,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock worth $470,343,264. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

