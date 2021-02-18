Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OSH has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock valued at $470,343,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

