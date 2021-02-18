Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $494.28 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $494.28 million and approximately $75.99 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00869399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00031114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.90 or 0.05033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

