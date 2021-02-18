Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 1,209,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 898,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

OCUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

