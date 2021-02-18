Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

OIS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,771. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.95.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.