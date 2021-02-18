Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.95. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

