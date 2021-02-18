Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.05.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of -147.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Okta by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.