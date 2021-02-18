Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $217.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.